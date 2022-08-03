No more office high heels: Women go back to work in sneakers

Jessica Cadmus, a personal shopper and stylist for Wall Street executives, said her clients have scaled back from wearing heels everyday to just once a week, or only for important meetings. Over the course of the pandemic, Alice Sofield mostly wore sneakers while working from home. But after a major industry conference in June, she said that after four days in high heels, her feet hurt so much she couldn’t even stand. She had to get cortisone injections in her heels to relieve the pain.