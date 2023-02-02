No more Queen Elizabeth: Australia to honour its indigenous history on A$5 banknote
Australia is going to replace Queen Elizabeth's image on the A$5 banknote.
The Reserve Bank of Australia said on February 2 that a new design would replace the image of Queen Elizabeth II on its A$5 banknote in order to honour and commemorate the history of its indigenous culture.
