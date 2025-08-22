‘No more worker visas for commercial truck drivers,’ declares Trump admin after Florida crash involving Indian

The US will cease issuing worker visas for commercial truck drivers, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This immediate change aims to address safety concerns and protect American truckers' livelihoods from the increasing number of foreign drivers on US roads.

Livemint
Published22 Aug 2025, 06:26 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

The US will stop issuing worker visas for commercial truck drivers, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said.

Announcing the move on Thursday in a post on X, Rubio said the change was effective immediately.

“Effective immediately we are pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers. The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers,” Rubio posted.

This decision comes on the heels of a deadly accident on 12 August in St. Lucie County, Florida, where at least three people were killed after a semi-truck made an illegal U-turn on a highway.

The driver, identified as Harjinder Singh, was of Indian origin and, according to the Donald Trump administration, an undocumented immigrant.

(This is a breaking news)

(With inputs from AP)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsWorld‘No more worker visas for commercial truck drivers,’ declares Trump admin after Florida crash involving Indian
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.