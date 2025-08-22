‘No more worker visas for commercial truck drivers,’ declares Trump admin after Florida crash involving Indian

The US will stop issuing worker visas for commercial truck drivers, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said.

Announcing the move on Thursday in a post on X, Rubio said the change was effective immediately.

“Effective immediately we are pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers. The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers,” Rubio posted.

This decision comes on the heels of a deadly accident on 12 August in St. Lucie County, Florida, where at least three people were killed after a semi-truck made an illegal U-turn on a highway.

The driver, identified as Harjinder Singh, was of Indian origin and, according to the Donald Trump administration, an undocumented immigrant.

