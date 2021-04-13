No need for panic over J&J vaccine pause
- U.S. pause in rollout after blood-clot cases should boost confidence in the safety of Covid-19 vaccines, not erode it
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The emergence of possible safety issues with the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is certainly unwelcome news, but it is far too early for either the general public or Wall Street to panic.
U.S. health authorities recommended a pause in the usage of the shot on Tuesday, following reports of severe blood clots in six women who received the shot. About 6.7 million people have received the vaccine so far in the U.S. J&J shares traded lower on Tuesday morning, while other vaccine makers such as Moderna rallied.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.