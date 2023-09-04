Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  ‘No new grain deal until…’: Russia's Vladimir Putin issues ultimatum to West

‘No new grain deal until…’: Russia's Vladimir Putin issues ultimatum to West

1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 09:32 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Vladimir Putin says there will be no new deal on shipping grain through Black Sea until West meets his demands

This pool image distributed by Sputnik agency on September 4, 2023, shows Russian President Vladimir Putin seeing off his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan after their talks in Sochi.

Russia's Vladimir Putin has said that there will be no new deal on shipping grain through Black Sea until West meets his demands.

More to come…

Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 09:32 PM IST
