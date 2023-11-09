No new passports for Pakistanis; reason: No money to pay for lamination
Thousands of Pakistani citizens are unable to obtain passports due to a shortage of lamination paper, causing delays and frustration for those hoping to travel abroad for study, work, or leisure.
Pakistani citizens are facing difficulty securing new passports as the country's scarcity of lamination paper has resulted in a nationwide shortage of the travel document, The Express Tribune reported on Wednesday.
