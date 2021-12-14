OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  No Omicron deaths in J&J vaccine study in South Africa, scientist says
Listen to this article

CAPE TOWN : No one has died from the Omicron coronavirus variant in a study of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa, one of the co-lead investigators of the study said on Tuesday.

"Although we have had a lot of breakthrough infections there has been very little hospital admission in comparison to the Delta period. And as of today we have had no one who has died from Omicron from the J&J study, so that's the good news, it shows again that the vaccine is effective against severe disease and death," South African Medical Research Council president Glenda Gray told a news conference.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout