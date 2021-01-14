'No one above the law': US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says after Trump impeached

'No one above the law': US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says after Trump impeached1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2021, 07:41 AM IST
- Trump's impeachment confirmed that'no one is above the law,' US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said
- Donald Trump, 74, was impeached for 'incitement of insurrection'
Donald Trump's impeachment Wednesday confirmed that "no one is above the law," US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after the defiant Republican president was impeached for the second time in 13 months.
"Today in a bipartisan way the House demonstrated that no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States," the top Democrat in Congress said at a ceremony at which she signed the article of impeachment.
Trump, 74, was impeached for "incitement of insurrection" after he exhorted his supporters to march on the US Capitol and "fight," leading to a mob storming the seat of American democracy.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
