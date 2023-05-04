‘No option left’ Russia's ex-leader Dmitry Medvedev calls for elimination of Zelenskyy3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 05:23 AM IST
Dmitry Medvedev's statement came after the drone attack on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin by Ukraine.
Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev has said that Moscow is left with no option other than the physical elimination of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "and his clique," according to TASS News Agency.
