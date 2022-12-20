No passport, no ticket! UAE airport launches biometric service. Details here

No passport, no ticket! UAE airport launches biometric service. Details here1 min read . 06:23 AM IST
- The UAE launched a biometric service at the Abu Dhabi airport under which no passport or ticket will be required anymore
The UAE launched a biometric service at the Abu Dhabi airport under which no passport or ticket will be required anymore and a passenger's face will be his boarding pass, according to a report by Khaleej Times.
That means passengers can use their faces to get a boarding pass at the airport.
The face recognition services will be implemented at select self-service baggage touchpoints, immigration e-gates, and boarding gates and then applied across all passenger touchpoints at the airport.
This advanced AI technology is designed by Abu Dhabi-based tech company, NEXT50. The company will introduce its cutting-edge AI solutions alongside global artificial intelligence and technology solutions partners IDEMIA and SITA at the UAE's Abu Dhabi airport
The new technology will enhance the passenger journey and establish Midfield Terminal Building as the first international airport with biometric capabilities at all customer touchpoints.
NEXT50 CEO Ibrahim Al Mannaee underlined that the biometrics project comes as part of the Emirate's digital transformation vision.
"Once the project is fully realised, the airport will be the only airport in the region with biometric solutions implemented across all customer touchpoints, contributing to Abu Dhabi Airport's vision to become the operator of the most technology-driven airport in the world, providing a seamless journey to all its passengers. We are proud to be joining forces with IDEMIA and SITA and offering our expertise in artificial intelligence and data sciences to make this initiative a reality," said Al Mannaee.
The system will offer passengers a convenient, simplified, contactless, and hygienic experience from 'curb-to-gate'. This will result in reduced wait times and less time queuing for passengers, reported Khaleej Times.
Eng Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, MD and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "The phase one deployment of advanced biometrics at Abu Dhabi International Airport further cements our commitment to shape the future of airport experiences by delivering innovation and technology that drives efficiency, convenience and service excellence. Upon final completion of the project, Abu Dhabi will be home to the world's first airport to include every touch point in the biometric journey, providing travellers with a seamless, safe and secure passenger experience."
The systems will use hi-tech biometric cameras to verify passenger details along several touchpoints in the airport, which includes the self-service baggage drop, passport control, business class lounge and boarding gates, reported Khaleej Times.
