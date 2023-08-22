comScore
No peace talks? Meeting between King Charles, Prince Harry stands cancelled: Report

 1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 11:34 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Rumours of reconciliation between King Charles and Prince Harry have been dismissed by Royal insiders.

Britain's King Charles III arrives to inspect Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of Balmoral as he takes up summer residence at the castle in Ballater on August 21, 2023. (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP) (Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP)Premium
Britain's King Charles III arrives to inspect Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of Balmoral as he takes up summer residence at the castle in Ballater on August 21, 2023. (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP) (Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP)

Rumours of a potential reconciliation between King Charles and Prince Harry have been quashed by Royal insiders. Speculation had arisen that the two would meet on September 17, but sources close to King Charles and Prince William dismissed these claims, The Daily Beast has learned.

While King Charles is believed to be open to reconciling with Harry, those close to him doubt that a physical meeting will take place right before the King embarks on an important state visit to France, the publication added.

The rift between the Royal siblings has been widely reported since the release of Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare", which detailed a strained relationship with Prince William. The book also provided insight into a "secret" meeting following Prince Philip's funeral, where tensions reportedly ran high.

According to a Royal friend, Prince William remains deeply hurt by his brother's portrayal of their relationship in the memoir and his subsequent comments in media appearances. The friend revealed that William sees Harry's actions as a betrayal and finds the situation "very painful", as per the publication. LiveMint could not independently verify any of the claims.

Despite hopes for a reconciliation harboured by the late Queen Elizabeth, it appears that Charles has come to accept that a return of Prince Harry to the Royal fold is unlikely. Recent moves, such as removing Harry's "HRH" title from the family's website, suggest a growing distance.

However, it's been noted that King Charles has maintained some level of communication with his younger son, even though actions such as evicting Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage have suggested otherwise, The Daily Beast reported.

Omid Scobie, a journalist with close ties to the Sussexes, told the British TV show This Morning Ahead in May that there had been ongoing communication between Charles and Harry since the memoir's release.

Read more on the development in The Daily Beast report.

Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 11:34 AM IST
