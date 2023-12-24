No plans to bring 100,000 migrant workers from India, says Taiwan
Taiwanese Labour Minister Hsu Ming-chun says any claims made regarding Taiwan seeking to open its doors to 100,000 Indian workers are ‘fake,’ adding that these claims have been made by ‘ill-intentioned people’ to manipulate people's opinions for electoral gains
Taiwanese Labour Minister Hsu Ming-chun on Saturday said that the government has no plans to bring as many as 100,000 migrant workers from India to Taiwan, Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) reported.
