Former US President Donald Trump's legal team has formally requested a postponement of his trial until 2026, in connection to charges related to his alleged involvement in attempting to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election.

This proposition stands in direct contrast to the earlier recommendation by the Justice Department, suggesting a trial commencement date of January 2, 2024.

The aforementioned counterproposal, set for April 2026, is expected to face opposition from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team. Their request to extend the trial timeline comes amid Trump's positioning as an early frontrunner for the Republican nomination in the forthcoming 2024 presidential election.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan is the pivotal authority set to decide on the trial date, with an anticipated preliminary scheduling during an upcoming court hearing on August 28.

Trump's legal representatives have detailed their reasons for seeking the years-long postponement in a recent court filing. They argue that the voluminous amount of evidence, with over 11.5 million pages already produced by prosecutors, necessitates an extended review period. Moreover, the defence cites scheduling conflicts arising from other ongoing criminal cases involving Trump.

The scale of document scrutiny required to meet the proposed trial date by the Justice Department is noteworthy. To fulfil this demand, Trump's legal team would need to meticulously review around 100,000 pages per day.

An illustrative analogy provided by the defence underscores the enormity of this task, envisioning a theoretical stack of printed documents reaching a height surpassing the Washington Monument.

Legal experts are keeping a close eye on this development, as it holds significant implications for the US legal landscape. The trial postponement, if granted, would extend the already prolonged legal proceedings, potentially affecting the public perception of the case and its broader political ramifications.

“No president has ever been charged with a crime for conduct committed while in office. No major party presidential candidate has ever been charged while in the middle of a campaign — and certainly not by a Justice Department serving his opponent," Associated Press quoted the lawyers as writing. “These and numerous other issues will be questions of first impression, requiring significant time for the parties to consider and brief, and for the Court to resolve."

(With AP inputs)

