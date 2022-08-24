No proof of Indian companies escaping sanctions on Russia: US official

US Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo, cleared that the USA has not found any evidence of Indian Companies circumventing the sanctions imposed on Russia

Days after reports of US being concerned over India being used to export fuel made from Russian crude, US official Wally Adeyemo has cleared that the USA has not found any evidence of of Indian companies circumventing the sanctions imposed on Russia