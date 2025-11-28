‘No proof of life’: Imran Khan's son Kasim alleges total blackout amid death rumours

Amid buzz around former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's death, his son Kasim Khan reacted over the inability to contact father. Asserting that the nation's popular leader is being given inhumane treatment by the authorities, he sought help from international agencies and democratic nations.

‘Confinement in a death cell with zero transparency’ Criticising the Pakistani government and condemning the oppressive rule, Kasim Khan in a post on X stated, “My father has been under arrest for 845 days. For the past six weeks, he has been kept in solitary confinement in a death cell with zero transparency."

Over the inability of family member to establish any communication with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, he wrote, "His sisters have been denied every visit, even with clear court orders allowing access. There have been no phone calls, no meetings and no proof of life. Me and my brother have had no contact with our father.”

‘This absolute blackout is not a security protocol,’ says Kasim Khan Expressing concern over his 73-year-old father's solitary confinement, “This absolute blackout is not a security protocol. It is a deliberate attempt to hide his condition and prevent our family from knowing whether he is safe.”

Arguing that there are political motivations behind his father's detention, the 26-year-old added, “Let it be clear: the Pakistani government and its handlers will be held fully accountable legally, morally and internationally for my father’s safety and for every consequence of this inhumane isolation.”

He called for international intervention and urged global human rights groups and democratic nations to demand accountability to ensure “the release of Pakistan’s most popular political leader.”

Imran Khan's sister breaks silence on treatment meted out to brother This statement comes at a time one of the sisters of Imran Khan, Noreen Niazi, opened up about the oppressive rule under Shehbaz Sharif-led government. She contrasted the situation in Pakistan with that of Hitler's Nazi Germany as she elaborated on the extent of media censorship in her country.

Asserting that Imran Khan is a leader and not a politician, she said that her brother was under intense pressure. "Imran Khan is being tortured so that he would say, 'Spare me, I am leaving the nation', as Nawaz Sharif or Zardari did before him," ANI quoted Noreen Niazi as saying.

She alleged that England and the USA are supporting the Pakistan government. Emphasising that she has no expectations from international community, she said that her only hope was that the people of Pakistan would stand up to the government to fight for their rights.