‘No radio, no shovel, no s***': Russian soldiers living in holes dug with bare hands2 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 03:59 PM IST
- Russian soldiers have stated that they have been deserted in a foreign land with no information or equipment
Russian President Vladimir Putin might have taken up a major drive to mobilise soldiers, mostly unwilling, to the east European country of Ukraine, however, reports have emerged that these new recruits are lodging in holes dug into the ground with their BARE HANDS.