Russian President Vladimir Putin might have taken up a major drive to mobilise soldiers, mostly unwilling, to the east European country of Ukraine, however, reports have emerged that these new recruits are lodging in holes dug into the ground with their BARE HANDS.

Several videos have gone viral on social media which show these soldiers plead with viewers as they have stated that the Russian government have '"thrown (them) out like dogs". The soldiers have also stated that they have been deserted in a foreign land with no information or equipment.

"There is no information, no command. We sit like on [tenterhooks], because we do not know where are our own [and] where are the enemy. No radio, no cartridges, no s***," one says in the video.

"No shovel, nothing with us... We live just in the field... They bring some food, literally two times a day. We burn fires, chop trees, dig," another one says in the video.

Watch the video here

2/ Rough transcript/translation (with thanks to @altryne):



Dear our, so to speak, the authorities of the Russian Federation, the so-called Ministry of Defence, we are mobilised from the Krasnodar Territory. pic.twitter.com/lkMzyWpiAO — ChrisO (@ChrisO_wiki) October 21, 2022

In the video the soldiers are seen saying that after a month of being moved from one location to other, they were dropped off "somewhere in the fields of Ukraine".

Reports have quoted the soldiers saying that they did ‘not even now where they were’.

Drawing a picture of their living situation the soldiers have said that they are living in holes dug into the ground with their bare hands. This happens even though the temperatures in Ukraine drop to zero at night time. The soldiers added that two men had to be hospitalised owing to the harsh situations.

President Putin's soldier mobilisation drive earlier had seen many men abruptly leave the country to evade being deported to the military.

The video comes at a time when it has been widely reported that Russian men in Ukraine following Putin's mobilisation call have been sent without any training.