The World Health Organization said Friday there was no reason to stop using AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after several European countries suspended the roll-out over blood clot fears.

"Yes, we should continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters, adding: "There is no indication to not use it".

Several European countries including Denmark, Norway and Iceland temporarily suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid reports that blood clots had formed in some who had received the shot.

Bulgaria was the new addition today. Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov suspended use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine/

"I order a halt in vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine until the European Medicines Agency dismisses all doubts about its safety," a government press service statement quoted Borisov as saying.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) backed the use of the vaccine on Thursday, saying its benefits outweighed its risks and could continue to be administered.

Austria earlier stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism.

However, amid the news, Thailand on Friday announced that it has delayed use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

AstraZeneca said on Thursday it had found no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis - marked by the formation of blood clots - in safety data of more than 10 million records, even when considering subgroups based on age, gender, production batch or country of use.

On Friday, Germany said it would continue to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine and France said it has shown great efficacy.

The suspensions threaten to derail Europe’s already stuttering vaccine rollout, which trails campaigns in the U.K. and U.S. and could prolong the social and economic pain of the pandemic. They follow complaints from Europe that Astra isn’t delivering enough doses, along with age restrictions that many countries put on the shot in January before recently clearing it for all adults.

Now, officials in France and Germany -- who helped spearhead the age restrictions and have recently sought to convince a sometimes skeptical public of the shot’s effectiveness -- are among the Astra vaccine’s biggest supporters.

