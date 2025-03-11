No reprieve from steel tariffs in sight despite lobbying efforts
SummaryThe Trump administration insists there will be no exemptions or exceptions. That hasn’t stopped some from seeking carve-outs.
The White House granted a temporary reprieve for many of its tariffs on Canada and Mexico last week, but a similar pause seems less likely for revamped global steel and aluminum tariffs set to go into effect Wednesday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more