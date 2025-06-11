‘No right to visit United States’: Embassy warns US will not tolerate illegal entry after Newark airport viral video

The US Embassy stated on Tuesday that while the United States continues to welcome legitimate travelers, it “cannot and will not tolerate” illegal entry or the misuse of visas.

The message was shared in a brief statement posted on X. “The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law,” it said.

The statement from the U.S. Embassy comes amid the circulation of a viral video and images showing an Indian student handcuffed and pinned to the floor at Newark Liberty Airport before his alleged deportation.

The footage appears to show two individuals restraining the student on the ground.

In response, the Indian Consulate General in New York stated on Monday that it is in contact with local authorities regarding the incident.

"We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard. The Consulate remains ever committed to the welfare of Indian Nationals," the post said.

The video, posted online by an Indian-American social entrepreneur Kunal Jain, shows the Indian man pinned to the ground by Port Authority Police and being handcuffed.