The Department of States on Tuesday asserted that the United States does not play any role in choosing the leaders of Pakistan and deals only with the elected leaders and the government.

Matthew Miller, spokesperson of the Department of States, was replying to a question by an American Pakistani journalist, who—referring to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif—alleged that the US brought “this old corrupt criminal leader" back into Pakistan, and urged the US government to “at least condemn the corrupt politicians."

Referring to multiple reports published by a newspaper in Pakistan, the American Pakistani journalist claimed, were never challenged or condemned by the US.

“In Pakistan, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, three-time prime minister – The Frontier Post had published stories about him taking money from Osama bin Laden to disrupt the Benazir government. The story was not condemned. Taking state lands – the story was not condemned or challenged in any court. Sending money internationally, basically financial money laundering thing – the story was never challenged," PTI quoted the journalist as saying.

“At least condemn that, okay, the US had no role in (cricketer turned politician, former Pakistan prime minister) Imran Khan’s removal, but at least say something about that a Panama Paper convict has come back to Pakistan," he continued to list and then said, “American – Pakistani Americans – are upset at (US President Joe) Biden for being silent about it. They feel like you have brought this old corrupt criminal leader back into Pakistan, and are – he’s coming back to – so at least condemn the corrupt politicians," the journalist said.

After maintaining that the US, "does not play any role in choosing the leaders of Pakistan," Miller added, "We engage with the leadership shown by – or the leadership decided by the Pakistani people, and we will continue to engage with the Government of Pakistan on all these issues."

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court today quashed another graft conviction against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif since he returned from self-imposed exile. The case was related to investments in steel companies. The same court last month acquitted Nawaz over corrupt practices linked to his family's purchase of upscale London flats. Sharif now needs the removal of a life ban on holding any public office to qualify to stand in the elections, scheduled for February 8, 2024.

Sharif, who has been prime minister three times but has never completed a full term, has always maintained the charges against him were politically motivated.

Imran Khan—Sharif's political opponent— has been incarcerated in multiple cases since August this year and has been facing adverse decisions/judgments from various courts in Pakistan.

Pakistan is headed to the general elections scheduled to be held on February 8.

