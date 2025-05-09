‘No role to play beyond…’: World Bank President Ajay Banga on Indus Waters Treaty suspension

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Indus Waters Treaty

Earlier on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri spoke about India's decisions concerning the Indus Waters Treaty. He said, “I want to address some issues that have been raised related to the Indus Waters Treaty, and the disinformation that has been raised in this regard as well. The fact is that there have been fundamental changes in the circumstances in which the Indus Waters Treaty was concluded. And they required, they called for a reassessment of the obligations under the treaty. Over the last year and a half to two years, India has been in communication with the Government of Pakistan. We've sent several notices to them requesting for negotiations to discuss a modification of the treaty.”