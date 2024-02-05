No rush to cut rates, need to confirm inflation trend: Fed Chief Powell
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said policymakers will likely wait beyond March to cut interest rates as he sought to explain the central bank’s rationale for eventual reductions to a broad public audience.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said policymakers will likely wait beyond March to cut interest rates as he sought to explain the central bank’s rationale for eventual reductions to a broad public audience.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message