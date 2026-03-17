No scandal, no Andrew: Prince William won’t allow his uncle to attend King Charles’ funeral; royal insider reveals why

Andrew left Royal Lodge without compensation and has moved to Wood Farm. Stripped of royal titles by King Charles, he faces exclusion from royal events, including the eventual funeral. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated17 Mar 2026, 10:25 AM IST
No scandal, no Andrew: Prince William won’t allow his uncle to attend King Charles’ funeral; royal insider reveals why (Photo by Aaron Chown/POOL/AFP)
No scandal, no Andrew: Prince William won’t allow his uncle to attend King Charles’ funeral; royal insider reveals why (Photo by Aaron Chown/POOL/AFP)(Aaron Chown/POOL/AFP)

Once known as ‘Prince’, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is now one of the most disgraced figures in British royal history. King Charles stripped him of all royal titles and honours in October 2025. Reports have now resurfaced that he will not be invited to King Charles' funeral, whenever that takes place.

Prince William reportedly plans to ban him from all royal events when he becomes King. The source of this claim dates back to the time when Andrew lost his titles.

A Cosmopolitan report claimed that Prince William, the next in line to become the monarch, would take a strong stance against his uncle.

Also Read | Queen Camilla hasn’t forgotten Andrew ‘playing politics’ after Diana's death

Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have made things worse for the former royal, who was already in trouble for sexual misconduct allegations.

On 19 February, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was later released under investigation after 11-12 hours in custody.

Documents released by the US Justice Department suggest he allegedly shared confidential government information with Epstein during his time as UK trade envoy. Andrew has denied all wrongdoing.

Cosmopolitan quoted a courtier as speaking about Prince William’s decision not to allow Andrew at King Charles’ funeral: "It’s not even up for debate. William wants to start his reign clean: no scandal, no shame, no Andrew."

Also Read | Can King Charles be arrested? Former Prince Andrew is the first to…

"He’s no longer part of the working royal family. Public outrage would overshadow the service," Another aide commented.

"His title may still be Prince, but the palace doors are closing fast," another insider had said before Andrew lost his title.

‘Prince’ Andrew's eviction

‘Prince’ Andrew's fall from grace is now complete in almost every sense. Royal author Tina Brown had already raised the uncomfortable question of whether Andrew would be allowed to attend King Charles' funeral.

Reports now suggest the answer is no. It is partly because Prince William apparently cannot stand his uncle. Reportedly, he had long pushed for his removal from Royal Lodge, located close to William and Kate's Windsor home.

That removal finally happened. Andrew's eviction was fast-tracked following the release of fresh Epstein-related documents in early 2026.

Also Read | Andrew gets arrested over Epstein Files: King Charles shows ‘deepest concern’

On 2 February, he quietly left Royal Lodge under the cover of darkness. He received no financial compensation as the Crown Estate ruled the property had been left in a neglected state.

Andrew has since moved to Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, the former retreat of his father, Prince Philip.

His permanent residence, Marsh Farm, is undergoing security work. His former wife, Sarah Ferguson, has moved out separately and is living independently.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

Trending
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsWorldNo scandal, no Andrew: Prince William won’t allow his uncle to attend King Charles’ funeral; royal insider reveals why
More