No scandal, no Andrew: Prince William won’t allow his uncle to attend King Charles’ funeral; royal insider reveals why

Once known as ‘Prince’, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is now one of the most disgraced figures in British royal history. King Charles stripped him of all royal titles and honours in October 2025. Reports have now resurfaced that he will not be invited to King Charles' funeral, whenever that takes place.

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Prince William reportedly plans to ban him from all royal events when he becomes King. The source of this claim dates back to the time when Andrew lost his titles.

A Cosmopolitan report claimed that Prince William, the next in line to become the monarch, would take a strong stance against his uncle.

Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have made things worse for the former royal, who was already in trouble for sexual misconduct allegations.

On 19 February, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was later released under investigation after 11-12 hours in custody.

Documents released by the US Justice Department suggest he allegedly shared confidential government information with Epstein during his time as UK trade envoy. Andrew has denied all wrongdoing.

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Cosmopolitan quoted a courtier as speaking about Prince William’s decision not to allow Andrew at King Charles’ funeral: "It’s not even up for debate. William wants to start his reign clean: no scandal, no shame, no Andrew."

"He’s no longer part of the working royal family. Public outrage would overshadow the service," Another aide commented.

"His title may still be Prince, but the palace doors are closing fast," another insider had said before Andrew lost his title.

‘Prince’ Andrew's eviction ‘Prince’ Andrew's fall from grace is now complete in almost every sense. Royal author Tina Brown had already raised the uncomfortable question of whether Andrew would be allowed to attend King Charles' funeral.

Reports now suggest the answer is no. It is partly because Prince William apparently cannot stand his uncle. Reportedly, he had long pushed for his removal from Royal Lodge, located close to William and Kate's Windsor home.

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That removal finally happened. Andrew's eviction was fast-tracked following the release of fresh Epstein-related documents in early 2026.

On 2 February, he quietly left Royal Lodge under the cover of darkness. He received no financial compensation as the Crown Estate ruled the property had been left in a neglected state.

Andrew has since moved to Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, the former retreat of his father, Prince Philip.

His permanent residence, Marsh Farm, is undergoing security work. His former wife, Sarah Ferguson, has moved out separately and is living independently.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.