NO search results for Donald Trump’s assassination bid on Google. Is it meddling with US presidential elections?

Google has omitted the search results for Donald Trump's assassination attempt, raising concerns among Republicans about possible meddling of upcoming US presidential elections.

Written By Alka Jain
Published29 Jul 2024, 07:44 AM IST
Google has omitted the search results for Donald Trump's assassination attempt. (AFP Photo)
Google has omitted the search results for Donald Trump’s assassination attempt. (AFP Photo)

Are you looking for information on Donald Trump's assassination attempt? Google won't help you with search results related to the failed July 13 shooting attempt on the former US President. It seems like the tech giant has omitted any mentions of the unsuccessful shooting bid on Trump, leading to accusations that Google is trying to manipulate the 2024 US presidential elections.

When users typed “the assassination attempt of”, it yielded no suggestions related to the July 13 event in Butler, Pennsylvania, which shocked the nation. Following this omission, Donald Trump Jr. and Republicans accused the Sundar Pichai-led tech company of “intentionally” meddling with elections.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Trump Jr. wrote, “Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris. We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable.”

Also Read | Trump Assassination bid: Ex-US President says he ‘took bullet for democracy’

Fox News reviewed multiple screenshots from users globally and found that Google's search suggestions included various historical events, such as the failed assassination attempt on Ronald Reagan, the killing of Archduke Ferdinand, the shooting of Bob Marley, and the thwarted plot against former President Gerald Ford, instead of the recent incident involving Donald Trump.

As the US prepares for the November 2024 presidential election, Kamala Harris has announced her candidacy, with President Joe Biden supporting her to succeed him. On the other hand, Donald Trump is attempting a return to the White House.

These updates to Google's search tools come amid significant political drama, particularly after Trump claimed on social media he "took a bullet for democracy" following his criticism of FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony.

Also Read | Kamala Harris claims ‘underdog’ status, Donald Trump reacts

Google responds to Donald Trump Jr's accusations

After Texas Congressman and Donald Trump Jr.and his supporters raised the issue, a spokesperson informed The Post that no manual adjustments were made to the search suggestions. Google's spokesperson explained that their systems have safeguards to prevent autocomplete suggestions related to political violence, the report said.

However, users noted that this policy didn't seem to apply when searching for assassination attempts on other politicians, such as John F. Kennedy, Abraham Lincoln, Ronald Reagan, and Teddy Roosevelt.

Also Read | Trump assassination bid: US Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigns

“We’re working on improvements to ensure our systems are more up to date. Of course, Autocomplete is just a tool to help people save time, and they can still search for anything they want to. Following this terrible act, people turned to Google to find high quality information– we connected them with helpful results, and will continue to do so,” the tech giant said.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 07:44 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldNO search results for Donald Trump’s assassination bid on Google. Is it meddling with US presidential elections?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,902.000.00
      Delhi
      69,971.000.00
      Kolkata
      69,494.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue