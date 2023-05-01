No selfie, no parsley, no sitting beside spouses: Met Gala rules guests MUST follow3 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 09:39 PM IST
The event will have Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, and Anna Wintour as chairs. The Met Gala is held at the the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute on the first Monday of the month of May.
The 2023 Met Gala, a fashion soirée, graced by the presence of who's who of the celebrity list, that is carefully curated by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, will take place today, 1 May 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×