The 2023 Met Gala, a fashion soirée, graced by the presence of who's who of the celebrity list, that is carefully curated by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, will take place today, 1 May 2023.

The theme, much steeped in controversy is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty".

According to Vogue, which first revealed the controversial theme last year, the annual fashion event will also pay homage to the designer through the dress code: “In honour of Karl".

The event will have Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, and Anna Wintour as chairs. The Met Gala is held at the the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute on the first Monday of the month of May.

This much coveted international event has five strict rules that attendees are expected to follow.

Let's take a look

No Selfies or Social Media

In 2015 it was reported that use of social media has been banned in Met Gala event. This was done in a bid to clamp down on screen time for celebrities. “The use of phones for photography and social media will not be permitted inside the gala," a notice sent to all guests stated.

However, reality star Kylie Jenner, famously broke this rule by taking a bathroom selfies in 2017

No under 18s allowed

No matter if you are a celebrity, no matter how famous at that, no matter your achievement. If you are under 18, the gates for the Met Gala would not be open for you.

In 2018, the Met Gala reportedly imposed an age restriction, citing the fact that the it was ‘not an appropriate event for people under 18’.

No Smoking

In 2017, when Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson and Marc Jacobs was pictured smoking in the bathroom of the museum, board members and donors criticised the act and said it was “disrespectful to the art collection".

Guests at the 2018 Met Gala were informed that it was “illegal to smoke in the museum", Page Six had reported.

No Onion Breath

That is right! maintain your oral hygiene!

The Met Gala is followed by an equally famous cocktails and dinner party. The New York Post has reported that several food items have been deliberately ousted from the menu on the directions of Anna Wintour.

These include parsley, in case it gets stuck in the celebrities' teeth.

Neither onion or garlic is served at the event, so as to avoid any bouts of bad breath, whilst bruschetta isn't offered to guests in case of any food spillages on extravagant ensembles.

Seating Arrangements

Monica Geller in her wedding planning might have been a fictional character, but the seating arrangement by Anna Wintour at the Met gala is no less strict. This includes the fact that spouses are never seated next to each other!

In the 2016 documentary The First Monday in May, which details the degree of planning that goes into the occasion, the director of special projects at Vogue, Sylvana Ward Durrett, explained that a lot of “power-brokering" goes into the seating plan.