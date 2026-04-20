‘No stage of current or previous negotiations…’: Iran FM Spokesperson rejects talks over enriched uranium stockpiles

Iran, on Monday, completely ruled out any 'transfer or dilution of its enriched uranium stockpiles' at any stage of the current or past negotiations. “Uranium is as sacred as our soil,” the Islamic Republic said.

Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran’s position is to keep its nuclear achievements inside the country, as per Iran International.

“At no stage of the current or previous negotiations has the transfer of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles to the United States or any other country been discussed,” said Baghaei.

The developments come amid US, Israel's ongoing conflict with Iran – which is well over a month now.

Iran has further said it has ‘no plans’ for the second round of peace talks with US on Monday. "We have no plans for the next round of negotiation, and no decision has been made in this regard," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqhaei.

"While claiming diplomacy and readiness for negotiations, the US is carrying out behaviours that do not in any way indicate seriousness in pursuing a diplomatic process," he added, calling the US blockade and cargo ship seizure "clear violations of the ceasefire".

Trump, however, earlier had confirmed that negotiators from the US side would be present in Pakistan's Islamabad – which is a mediator in the talks – on Monday, 20 April.

When Trump threatened Iran to ‘take the DEAL’ On Sunday, Donald Trump took to Truth Social – posting a lengthy note on the platform, threatening Iran to take US' deal. He also mentioned his negotiators, whom he did not name, would arrive in Islamabad today, Monday evening.

“They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years. IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!” Trump added in his post.

US-Iran peace talks US and Iranian representatives met in Islamabad for the first round of talks last week – which ended with no breakthrough. That time, Washington proposed a 20-year suspension of all Iranian nuclear activity, while Iran suggested a halt of three to five years, Reuters reported – citing people familiar with the proposals.