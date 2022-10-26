No surge expected in global COVID cases this winter - IHME report

Global COVID-19 infections are projected to rise slowly to about 18.7 million average daily cases by February next year from the current 16.7 million daily driven by the northern hemisphere's winter months, the University of Washington said in an analysis. The increase in infections is not expected to cause a surge in deaths, the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said. It forecast that global daily deaths would average 2,748 people on Feb. 1 compared with around 1,660 now.

