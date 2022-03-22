OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  No survivors found after China plane crash: Aviation authority

Chinese aviation authorities said Tuesday they had found no survivors so far from a crashed China Eastern jet nearly 36 hours after it plunged into a mountainside with 132 people on board.

"Up to now, search and rescue work has not found any survivors," Zhu Tao, director of the aviation safety office at China's aviation authority told reporters in the first official comments on the likelihood all of the passengers dying in the air disaster.

