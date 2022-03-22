Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No survivors found after China plane crash: Aviation authority

No survivors found after China plane crash: Aviation authority

Plane debris is seen at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China on 21 March 2022
1 min read . 07:07 PM IST AFP

‘Up to now, search and rescue work has not found any survivors,’ Zhu Tao, director of the aviation safety office said

Chinese aviation authorities said Tuesday they had found no survivors so far from a crashed China Eastern jet nearly 36 hours after it plunged into a mountainside with 132 people on board.

"Up to now, search and rescue work has not found any survivors," Zhu Tao, director of the aviation safety office at China's aviation authority told reporters in the first official comments on the likelihood all of the passengers dying in the air disaster.

