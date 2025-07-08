No, thanks! Brigitte Macron again snubs President Emmanuel Macron after infamous face-shove shocker

French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte Macron has once again snubbed her husband's hand while getting off a plane on their tour to the United Kingdom, weeks after shoving him on his face while getting off another flight.

Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte arrived in Britain on Tuesday, July 8, for a state visit mixing royal pageantry with thorny political talks about stopping migrants from crossing the English Channel in small boats. They were received by Prince William and his wife Catherine.

Emmanuel Macron was the first to get off the plane. As Brigitte Macron starts to get off the jet, Emmanuel Macron, at the bottom of the stairs, extends his hand to the French First Lady – and she ignores.

President Macron, awkward by being apparently ignored on the red carpet laid over the tarmac at London's RAF Northolt air base, quietly drops down his hand.

But she did smile at him!

This comes weeks after a dramatic video showing Emmanuel Macron being pushed by Brigitte Macron with both her hands on his face went viral, causing quite a stir.

The video shows Emmanuel Macron standing by the door of the airplane just before exiting the presidential plane when Brigitte, invisible to the camera, puts both her hands on his mouth and pushes him away.

Emmanuel Macron, realising that the airplane door had been opened, smiles, waves a quick “hello” to the reporters standing outside and turns away.

They both later appeared smiling and waving. Emmanuel Macron also offered an arm but she didn't take it. They walked down the carpeted stairs side by side.

