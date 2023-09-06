comScore
No titles, just names: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left unlabelled at Messi's Inter Miami match
No titles, just names: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left unlabelled at Messi’s Inter Miami match

 1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 12:50 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Prince Harry's appearance at a star-studded football match in LA raises questions about his and Meghan Markle's current roles.

(FILES) Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle (L), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize award ceremony at the United Nations in New York on July 18, 2022. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)Premium
Prince Harry recently made a solo appearance at a star-studded football match in Los Angeles. While other celebrities had their professional titles cited, the prince, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, had none mentioned. This has left many intrigued about the couple's current roles beyond their previous royal responsibilities.

The Duke of Sussex was seen in the directors' box enjoying the match between Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and David Beckham's Inter Miami. The match featured football legend Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami. Notably absent, however, was Meghan Markle, leading to speculation as to why she could not make it to the game.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won’t return to UK because of Kate Middleton; Royal expert reveals why

The VIP guest list for this event was a who's who of global celebrities. It included names from various industries, from Hollywood A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Holland and Selena Gomez to sports icons like Magic Johnson and LeBron James. All were clearly identified by their professions, unlike Harry and Meghan.

It's worth mentioning that Harry hasn't historically been a football enthusiast. While living in the UK, he supported the Arsenal football club but openly confessed his love for rugby over football, according to the Daily Mail. However, his evident enthusiasm during the LA game could possibly signal a newfound interest, or perhaps it was a nostalgic connection to his homeland.

Musicians like Liam Gallagher from the UK and Rage Against the Machine also graced the event with their presence. Their professions, much like those of other celebrities, were mentioned in the official press release by the LAFC.

Also Read: Royal Family did not allow Meghan Markle to say certain dialogues in ‘Suits’, read scripts before shooting

The presence of Harry without any cited roles on the VIP list hints at the ongoing public uncertainty regarding his and Meghan's current professional engagements after their Royal exit.

Prince Harry is scheduled to return to the UK for a brief visit. He's attending the annual WellChild Awards ceremony in London, a charitable organisation for which he still serves as a patron. However, he is unlikely to meet his family, King Charles and Prince William.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
