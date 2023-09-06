No titles, just names: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left unlabelled at Messi’s Inter Miami match1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Prince Harry's appearance at a star-studded football match in LA raises questions about his and Meghan Markle's current roles.
Prince Harry recently made a solo appearance at a star-studded football match in Los Angeles. While other celebrities had their professional titles cited, the prince, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, had none mentioned. This has left many intrigued about the couple's current roles beyond their previous royal responsibilities.
It's worth mentioning that Harry hasn't historically been a football enthusiast. While living in the UK, he supported the Arsenal football club but openly confessed his love for rugby over football, according to the Daily Mail. However, his evident enthusiasm during the LA game could possibly signal a newfound interest, or perhaps it was a nostalgic connection to his homeland.
Musicians like Liam Gallagher from the UK and Rage Against the Machine also graced the event with their presence. Their professions, much like those of other celebrities, were mentioned in the official press release by the LAFC.
The presence of Harry without any cited roles on the VIP list hints at the ongoing public uncertainty regarding his and Meghan's current professional engagements after their Royal exit.
Prince Harry is scheduled to return to the UK for a brief visit. He's attending the annual WellChild Awards ceremony in London, a charitable organisation for which he still serves as a patron. However, he is unlikely to meet his family, King Charles and Prince William.