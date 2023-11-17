No trade talks with India till Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder probe completes, says Canada
Canada Trade Minister Mary Ng confirms that trade talks with India will remain on hold due to the pending investigation into the killing of a Canadian citizen. The diplomatic row erupted in September following allegations of Indian involvement in the killing, leading to strained India-Canada ties
Canada Trade Minister Mary Ng said that trade talks with India will remain on hold due to the investigation pending into the Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, Bloomberg reported.
