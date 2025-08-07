No trilateral meeting: Putin rejects including Zelensky in Trump talks, says ‘conditions for meeting must be created’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that preparations are underway for a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump next week, potentially in the United Arab Emirates. However, Putin has dismissed the idea of expanding the meeting to include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Advertisement

Putin made the announcement following his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Kremlin on Thursday. Asked about who initiated the Trump meeting, Putin said, “That doesn’t matter. Both sides expressed an interest.”

Kremlin: No agreement on trilateral meeting Contrary to earlier reports from Washington suggesting a potential trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the Kremlin emphasised that no such agreement exists. Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, clarified that the priority is a bilateral discussion with Trump.

“We propose, first of all, to focus on preparing a bilateral meeting with Trump,” Ushakov said. “We consider it most important that this meeting be successful and productive.”

He added that the suggestion of including Zelensky, raised by Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff during his Kremlin visit, was not discussed.

Advertisement

Putin: Meeting Zelensky not off the table, but preconditions remain While Putin did not rule out the possibility of meeting Zelensky in the future, he insisted that current circumstances are not suitable for such talks.

“On the whole, I have nothing against meeting Zelensky,” Putin reportedly said. “However, certain conditions should be created for such a meeting, and the current situation is far from satisfactory.”

The Russian leader has consistently rejected Zelensky’s offers for direct talks, saying any such meeting should occur only when a negotiated agreement between the two countries is nearly finalised.

Zelensky responds: Peace requires Russian ceasefire Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a social media posts, reaffirmed Kyiv’s commitment to a diplomatic path but called on Russia to take “real steps” toward peace.

Advertisement

“First – an end to the killing, and it is Russia that must agree to a ceasefire,” Zelensky wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Second – a format for leaders, so that such a meeting can lead to a truly lasting peace.”

He stressed that Ukraine is working closely with European allies and NATO leaders, including recent calls with German Chancellor Merz, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Finnish President Stubb.

“Ukraine has never wanted war and will work toward peace as productively as possible,” Zelensky added. “The world has leverage over the aggressor and the means to verify whether promises are being kept.”