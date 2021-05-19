Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >No truth in claims of new Covid variant in country: Singapore's Health Ministry

No truth in claims of new Covid variant in country: Singapore's Health Ministry

Premium
FILE PHOTO: People above 70 years old wait in an observation area after getting a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Singapore
2 min read . 05:34 AM IST Staff Writer

  • A statement by Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) referred to media reports in a section of media citing remarks of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday said that there is no truth in the references in reports in a section of Indian media about the presence of a new variant of coronavirus in the country, adding that there is no "Singapore variant".

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday said that there is no truth in the references in reports in a section of Indian media about the presence of a new variant of coronavirus in the country, adding that there is no "Singapore variant".

It said that the strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India.

TRENDING STORIES See All

It said that the strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

A statement by Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) referred to media reports in a section of media citing remarks of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"There is no truth whatsoever in the assertions found within the reports. There is no "Singapore variant". The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India. Phylogenetic testing has shown this B.1.617.2 variant to be associated with several clusters in Singapore," the statement said.

Kejriwal had requested the Centre to immediately suspend flights from Singapore because of an alleged new strain, which is suspected to affect children. He contended that the alleged new strain in Singapore could lead to the third wave of infections in India.

In a tweet today, Kejriwal said, "The new COVID variant in Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children, in India it may come as a third wave. My appeal to the central government: 1. Air services with Singapore to be cancelled with immediate effect2. Priority on vaccine options should be worked out for children too."

Earlier, the Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre K Vijay Raghavan had on May 5 said the "third phase" of the COVID-19 is inevitable.

"A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves," the PrincipalScientific Advisor had said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

London tops Hong Kong for world’s costliest warehouse space

1 min read . 05:28 AM IST
Premium

‘Natural infection gives same immunity as inoculation’

1 min read . 12:16 AM IST
Premium

Gaza deaths mount as Israel says Hamas leaders are its target

5 min read . 18 May 2021
Premium

Covid’s next challenge: The growing divide between rich and poor economies

8 min read . 18 May 2021

(With inputs from ANI)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!