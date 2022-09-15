No Umrah for non-Muslims: Man arrested for offering it on Queen's behalf2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 05:21 PM IST
Saudi Arabia has strict rules against carrying banners, chanting slogans or performing Umrah on behalf of non-Muslims.
Saudi Arabia has strict rules against carrying banners, chanting slogans or performing Umrah on behalf of non-Muslims.
Listen to this article
A Yemeni national was arrested by Saudi authorities for offering Umrah on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, reported the Independent.