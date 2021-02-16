Subscribe
All rights reserved.

Home >News >World >No vaccine passport plan for citizens, can issue certificates: British minister
FILE PHOTO: The financial district can be seen as a people walk along the South bank, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain.

No vaccine passport plan for citizens, can issue certificates: British minister

1 min read . 01:53 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Britain will provide vaccine Covid-19 certificates for its residents if they are required by other countries
  • The country is not planning to introduce them for use at home, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said

LONDON: Britain will provide vaccine Covid-19 certificates for its residents if they are required by other countries, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said today. Although the country is not planning to introduce them for use at home.

Although the country is not planning to introduce them for use at home.

"Internationally, if other countries will require a vaccine certificate, then I think it's right that we facilitate it," Zahawi told the BBC in an interview

"Internationally, if other countries will require a vaccine certificate, then I think it's right that we facilitate it," Zahawi told the BBC in an interview

"We're not looking at the domestic use of vaccine passports, that's not in our planning. As the prime minister described, it'll be the national vaccination programme combined with rapid testing that I think is the way forward."

Governments around the world are exploring how Covid vaccine passport could help to reopen economies.

Also Read | Inside the five-year battle food companies have fought to resist stricter labelling norms

Sweden plans to launch a digital coronavirus 'vaccine passport' by summer, the government had said earlier. Denmark would launch the first version of a coronavirus vaccination passport by the end of February.

Singapore firms have also developed digital vaccine passports. Hungary is planning to launch an 'immunity passport. Thailand has also proposed to launch vaccine passports to avoid quarantines for the travellers who have been vaccinated, as per media reports. Australia too is in support of vaccine passports, as per a local media report.

What is Covid vaccine passport?

As the name suggests, the mobile app, with proof that the user has been tested negative for coronavirus. Individuals will be expected to upload details of their Covid-19 tests and vaccinations on the applications being developed by some companies and technology groups and produce these digital credentials on being asked.

