It happens only in India, you thought? Turns out Chinese mothers are equally perturbed when it comes to getting their sons married when they think it’s the right time. The son’s opinion, however, rarely matters.

A similar incident happened in China, when a mother took her 38-year-old son to a psychiatric hospital because she believed that her son had “something wrong in the head". Otherwise, why wouldn’t he get married, she wondered.

Wang, known as a “super old single man" in his hometown, is quite upset because he thinks he is not ready to get married yet for a number of reasons. Every Lunar New Year, he had to visit a psychiatrist to satisfy his mother.

Also Read: India has surpassed China to become the most populous country in the world

Nevertheless, Wang thinks he should not just be identified as an unmarried person. He considers himself too busy to get married. Also, there is another reason why he hasn’t married yet: he hasn’t met “the right person". But, guess what, his mother has been losing sleep because, at 38, he still remains unmarried.

Wang has spent more than ten years working in Beijing, first as an actor and now as a tennis coach. He says that he does not have sufficient savings for a down payment on a Beijing home. “Who would want to marry me?" he wondered.

Also Read: 20 million unemployed: China's youth jobless rate reaches new highs, thanks to Covid

The custom of paying a dowry to the bride is still prevalent in many of China's less developed regions. The groom's family must give the bride's family money in exchange for their consent to marry.

Wang says in a video clip that has now gone viral that he has never brought a girl home, and that has left his mother extremely worried for him. Since she “diagnosed" three years back that there was something wrong with her son, she started taking him to a psychiatrist.

When she visited the hospital this time, she was told that there was nothing wrong with her son. But, it was her who was suffering from the mental disorder of forcing her son for marriage, reported The Beijing News.

Some of you may wish that your mother was this desperate to get you a girlfriend.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author