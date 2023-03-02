Sunil Chhetri has revealed that, despite being a huge fan of Lionel Messi, he did not vote for the Argentine football superstar in the recently-announced Best FIFA Men's Player 2022 award. The award was given to Messi for leading Argentina to their third football World Cup victory in Qatar 2022. Votes for the award were cast by players, national team captains, coaches and select football journalists.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}