No word yet on Modi-Xi meeting at SCO

The recent decision by India and China to pull back troops from patrolling point-15 at Hot Springs has fuelled intense speculation about the possibility of the first face-to-face bilateral meeting between Modi and Xi in nearly three years, though both countries have not officially said anything on this issue. Modi and Xi are set to be in same room for at least two sessions at the summit. While an exchange of pleasantries between the two leaders isn’t being ruled out, people familiar with the matter said there was no word yet on a structured bilateral meeting.