Nobel Foundation says peace prize cannot be passed on, even symbolically after Machado presents medal to Trump

The Nobel Foundation on Friday issued a statement reiterating that Nobel Prizes cannot be transferred or passed on, even symbolically, as it moved to safeguard the dignity and integrity of the awards and their administration.

Citing Alfred Nobel’s will In its statement, the Foundation said one of its core missions is to uphold Alfred Nobel’s will and the principles laid out in it.

“The Foundation upholds Alfred Nobel’s will and its stipulations. It states that the prizes shall be awarded to those who ‘have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind,’ and it specifies who has the right to award each respective prize,” the statement said.

Prize remains with the laureate The Foundation stressed that while physical symbols such as medals exist, the prize itself cannot be transferred under any circumstances.

“A prize can therefore not, even symbolically, be passed on or further distributed,” it said.

The clarification underscores that the honour and recognition of a Nobel Prize remain permanently attached to the original laureate, regardless of what happens to the medal or other associated items.

Nobel Committee clarifies stance The Nobel Peace Prize remains inseparably linked to the individual or organisation that wins it, even if the physical medal is given away, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Friday.

The clarification came a day after Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel laureate Maria Corina Machado handed her Nobel Peace Prize medal to US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House.

Machado hands medal to Trump Machado, who won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for championing democratic rights and a peaceful transition in Venezuela, met Trump at the White House on Thursday. She later told reporters that she presented her medal as a gesture of appreciation for Trump’s support.

“I presented the President of the United States the medal…the Nobel Peace Prize, as a recognition for his unique commitment to our freedom,” Machado said.

Drawing a historical parallel, she added: “Two hundred years in history, the people of Bolivar are giving back to the heir of Washington a medal.”

Trump calls it a ‘wonderful gesture’ Trump acknowledged the gesture in a post on Truth Social, thanking Machado for what he described as mutual respect.

“Maria presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect,” Trump wrote.

The White House also confirmed the exchange, sharing photographs of Trump holding a gold-coloured frame displaying the medal.

The committee does not comment on a laureate’s actions or statements after the prize has been announced.

Machado’s Nobel award also includes a diploma and 11 million Swedish crowns (about $1.19 million) in prize money.

