Nobel in Economics to Ben Bernanke sparks debate

Nobel in Economics to Ben Bernanke sparks debate1 min read . 10:59 PM IST
- With his supporters saying Bernanke helped prevent a meltdown, his critics draw a direct line from his actions in 2008 to soaring inflation and economic woes today.
A day after the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded this year's Nobel prize in economics to former US Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, a debate over him getting the award resurrected over his handling of the 2008 financial crisis.
A day after the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded this year's Nobel prize in economics to former US Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, a debate over him getting the award resurrected over his handling of the 2008 financial crisis.
With his supporters saying Bernanke helped prevent a meltdown, his critics draw a direct line from his actions in 2008 to soaring inflation and economic woes today.
With his supporters saying Bernanke helped prevent a meltdown, his critics draw a direct line from his actions in 2008 to soaring inflation and economic woes today.
His backers claim Bernanke helped prevent the Great Recession from becoming a Great Depression by quickly setting up hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of bailout programs for banks and unleashing a wave of economic stimulus.
His backers claim Bernanke helped prevent the Great Recession from becoming a Great Depression by quickly setting up hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of bailout programs for banks and unleashing a wave of economic stimulus.
“Mr. Bernanke’s contribution to economics can only be understood as a function of both his research and his leadership of the Fed," wrote Greg Ip of The Wall Street Journal, “combining intellectual heft with small-p political acumen," wrote Stuart Trow of Bloomberg Opinion.
“Mr. Bernanke’s contribution to economics can only be understood as a function of both his research and his leadership of the Fed," wrote Greg Ip of The Wall Street Journal, “combining intellectual heft with small-p political acumen," wrote Stuart Trow of Bloomberg Opinion.
“There is no doubt that his understanding of the precise nature of the crisis saved the global financial system in 2008," Trow added.
“There is no doubt that his understanding of the precise nature of the crisis saved the global financial system in 2008," Trow added.
However, his critics say, Bernanke still has a lot to answer for. Even his supporters acknowledge that, as a Fed governor from 2002 to 2005, Bernanke missed the warning signs of the subprime housing crisis.
However, his critics say, Bernanke still has a lot to answer for. Even his supporters acknowledge that, as a Fed governor from 2002 to 2005, Bernanke missed the warning signs of the subprime housing crisis.
The BBC quoted that Bernanke's research showed how bank runs had prolonged the Great Depression in the 1930s, which the former Fed chair later applied some of those lessons during his time at the US Federal Reserve, which he led from 2006-2014.
The BBC quoted that Bernanke's research showed how bank runs had prolonged the Great Depression in the 1930s, which the former Fed chair later applied some of those lessons during his time at the US Federal Reserve, which he led from 2006-2014.
He pushed the Federal Reserve to intervene aggressively when the financial crisis hit. Bernanke slashed interest rates and helped to organise bailouts of some of America's biggest banks - moves that were politically controversial.
He pushed the Federal Reserve to intervene aggressively when the financial crisis hit. Bernanke slashed interest rates and helped to organise bailouts of some of America's biggest banks - moves that were politically controversial.
On Monday, Ben S Bernanke, Douglas W Diamond and Philip H Dybvig have won the 2022 Nobel prize for economics. The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on December 10.
On Monday, Ben S Bernanke, Douglas W Diamond and Philip H Dybvig have won the 2022 Nobel prize for economics. The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on December 10.