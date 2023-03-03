A court in Belarus sentenced Nobel Peace Prize winner and human rights activist Ales Bialiatski to 10 years in prison, the latest effort in a campaign to silence critics of the country’s authoritarian ruler President Alexander Lukashenko.

A court in the Belarusian capital of Minsk ruled Friday that Mr. Bialiatski and three co-defendants were guilty of smuggling, organizing and financing public protests and other crimes, senior prosecutor Aleksandr Korol told Belarusian state television.

Human rights campaigners Valiantsin Stefanovic, Uladzimir Labkovich and Dzmitry Salauyou received prison sentences of nine, seven and eight years, respectively. Mr. Salauyou was tried in absentia.

Rights activists and Belarusian government opponents said the sentences were politically motivated.

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who in January was put on trial in absentia on treason charges, called the ruling “simply appalling." Her trial is continuing.

“Ales has dedicated his life to fighting against tyranny," she wrote on Twitter. “He is a true hero of #Belarus & will be honored long after the dictator is forgotten."

Mr. Bialiatski, who last year was one of three winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, was an early leader of the pro-democracy movement in Belarus in the 1980s, later founding the group Viasna, or Spring, to protest new authoritarian powers for the country’s president.

In recent years, the group has documented human rights violations allegedly committed by Belarusian authorities and security personnel around the time of the country’s 2020 presidential election, which rights activists and western officials said Mr. Lukashenko won through fraud.

Mr. Bialiatski was imprisoned from 2011 to 2014 for tax evasion—a charge he denied—and was arrested again in 2021 following widespread protests against Mr. Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has since sought to crush any opposition, jailing hundreds of human rights advocates.

Mr. Putin has given Mr. Lukashenko financial and military support, bolstering his embattled junior partner and binding Minsk more tightly to Russia. Mr. Lukashenko has publicly supported Mr. Putin’s war in Ukraine. Last year, Minsk allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to launch part of its invasion of Ukraine and Mr. Lukashenko has since said that he would permit Mr. Putin to stage further attacks from his country.

At a press conference in Minsk last month, Mr. Lukashenko denied that his government has jailed people for political reasons, saying government opponents were incarcerated for breaking the law.

“There is a law—the law is bad, the law is harsh, but it is the law," he said. “You have to follow it. If you have broken the law, you will be held responsible according to the law."

Pavel Sapelko, a lawyer for Viasna, said that although Friday’s sentencing was “a serious wound" for Viasna, it wouldn’t deter the group from continuing to fight.

“We will not stop collecting evidence of the totalitarian regime’s crimes, speaking the truth about the human rights situation in Belarus, and supporting the victims whose rights and freedoms have been violated," he said in a statement.

Write to Ann M. Simmons at ann.simmons@wsj.com