Mr. Putin has given Mr. Lukashenko financial and military support, bolstering his embattled junior partner and binding Minsk more tightly to Russia. Mr. Lukashenko has publicly supported Mr. Putin’s war in Ukraine. Last year, Minsk allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to launch part of its invasion of Ukraine and Mr. Lukashenko has since said that he would permit Mr. Putin to stage further attacks from his country.