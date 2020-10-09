The Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 has been awarded to the Nobel Peace Prize 2020 awarded to World Food Programme (WFP). The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the winner for this year's peace prize on Friday at 11:00 am (0900 GMT) at the Nobel Institute in Oslo.

The Nobel Prize Committee took to Twitter to announce the winner: "The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Programme (WFP)."

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Programme (WFP).

With this year’s Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the WFP, the Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to turn the eyes of the world towards the millions of people who suffer from or face the threat of hunger.

The Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to a strong upsurge in the number of victims of hunger in the world. In the face of the pandemic, 2020 Nobel Prize laureate the World Food Programme has demonstrated an impressive ability to intensify its efforts.

2020 Nobel Prize laureate, the World Food Programme, plays a key role in multilateral cooperation on making food security an instrument of peace, and has made a strong contribution towards mobilising UN Member States to combat the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.

There were 318 candidates -- 211 individuals and 107 organisations -- for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, which is the fourth largest number in the history of the prize.

Quick facts about Nobel Peace Prize

From 1901to 2019, 100 Nobel Peace Prizes have been awarded.

A total of 24 organisations have been awarded.

Two Peace Prizes have been divided between three persons.

Seventeen women have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize as of now.

One Peace Prize Laureate, Le Duc Tho, has declined the Nobel Peace Prize.

Nobel Prize 2020 winners

This year's ceremony has been scaled down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus.

Tuesday's prize for Physics honoured breakthroughs in understanding the mysteries of cosmic black holes.

Emmanuelle Charpentier of France and Jennifer Doudna of the US shared the chemistry prize on Wednesday.

On Thursday, American poet Louise Gluck won the literature prize for her “candid and uncompromising" work.

Still to come next week is the prize for outstanding work in the field of economics.

The Nobel prize, which consists of a gold medal, a diploma and a cheque for 10 million Swedish kronor ($1.1 million, 950,000 euros), will be presented to the winner on 10 December, the anniversary of the 1896 death of Swedish industrialist and philanthropist Alfred Nobel, who created the prizes in his will.

