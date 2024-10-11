Nobel Peace Prize 2024: What is Nihon Hidankyo? Work, significance of Hiroshima and Nagasaki bomb survivors’ group

Nobel Peace Prize 2024: Nihon Hidankyo, or Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. It's “a grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, also known as Hibakusha”.

Updated11 Oct 2024, 05:31 PM IST
Nobel Peace Prize 2024: Terumi Tanaka, Secretary-General of Nihon Hidankyo (Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations), which won Nobel Peace Priz.
Nobel Peace Prize 2024: Terumi Tanaka, Secretary-General of Nihon Hidankyo (Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations), which won Nobel Peace Priz.(REUTERS)

Nobel Peace Prize 2024: Japanese Organisation Nihon Hidankyo was bestowed with the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize 2024. Announcing the award on Friday, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said, “...it wishes to honour all atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki...”

From its work to significance – Here's all you need to know about Nihon Hidankyo, or Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organisations.

What is Nihon Hidankyo and Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organisations?

Nihon Hidankyo is the Japanese atomic bomb survivors' group. In 1956, local Hibakusha associations, along with victims of nuclear weapons tests in the Pacific, formed the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organisations. This name was shortened in Japanese to Nihon Hidankyo.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee describes the organisation as a "grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, also known as Hibakusha". The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki happened in August 1945.

The "Hibakusha", the survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, have worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the catastrophic impacts of nuclear weapons and push for their total elimination.

The works of Nihon Hidankyo

Nihon Hidankyo received the Nobel Peace Prize for "its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again."

Nihon Hidankyo and other representatives of the Hibakusha contributed to the establishment of the “nuclear taboo” – a precondition of a peaceful future for humanity." They are inspiring and educating people around the world. It is expected to become the largest and most influential Hibakusha organisation in Japan.

In awarding this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to Nihon Hidankyo, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said it wants to honour Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bomb survivors, who, "despite physical suffering and painful memories, have chosen to use their costly experience to cultivate hope and engagement for peace."

The Committee said that Nihon Hidankyo provided thousands of witness accounts, issued resolutions and public appeals, and sent annual delegations to the United Nations and a variety of peace conferences "to remind the world of the pressing need for nuclear disarmament".

The Committee further noted that one day, the Hibakusha will no longer be among us as witnesses to history. "The Hibakusha help us to describe the indescribable, to think the unthinkable, and to somehow grasp the incomprehensible pain and suffering caused by nuclear weapons," it added.

Significance

The Nobel Peace Prize 2024 for Nihon Hidankyo was announced in the backdrop of many nuclear powers "modernising and upgrading their arsenals".

The Norwegian Nobel Committee noted that new countries appear to be preparing to acquire nuclear weapons, and threats are being made to use nuclear weapons in ongoing warfare.

"At this moment in human history, it is worth reminding ourselves what nuclear weapons are: the most destructive weapons the world has ever seen," the Committee said.

Besides, next year will mark 80 years since two American atomic bombs killed an estimated 120,000 inhabitants of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. A comparable number died of burn and radiation injuries in the months and years that followed.

Moreover, no nuclear weapon has been used in war in nearly 80 years, the Committee added.

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 05:31 PM IST
