Nobel Peace Prize 2025: ‘Legitimate claim’ to ‘dark irony’—What experts think about Donald Trump's chances

With the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 slated to be announced on Friday, October 10, amid Donald Trump's repeated assertions about his worthiness for the award, there has been a swirl of expert commentary on the US President's chances of winning the award.

As the announcement draws near, we take a look at what experts have said.

'A legitimate claim' Although Trump has touted his self-proclaimed role in stopping seven wars (prior to the Gaza ceasefire), the biggest argument in favour of the US President is perhaps his role in mediating a truce between Israel and Hamas, which both parties agreed to on October 9.

Commenting on Trump's chances, David Sanger, a veteran national security reporter at The New York Times wrote, "If the peace plan moves forward, Mr. Trump may have as legitimate a claim to that Nobel as the four American presidents who have won the peace prize in the past."

Echoing Sanger, Aaron David Miller of the Carnegie Endowment for told the Times, "No president, Republican or Democrat, has ever come down harder on an Israeli prime minister on issues so critically important to his politics or his country’s security interests."

'A deeply dark irony' Trump's role in brokering the 2020 Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Morocco, could also play in favour of the US President, Ali Mamouri, Research Fellow, Middle East Studies, Deakin University told The Conversation, but added that his nomination by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a man accused of war crimes, was a "deeply dark irony that cannot be overlooked".

Citing Trump's silence on the "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza and his "authorization of attacks on Iranian civilian, military, and nuclear infrastructure," Mamouri said that the US President's "broader disregard for international norms shattered decades of post-second World War diplomatic order and increased the risk of sustained and expanded conflict."

"Against this backdrop, any serious consideration of Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize seems fundamentally at odds with its stated mission: to honour efforts that reduce conflict, uphold human rights and promote lasting peace," he added.

'Trump isn't there yet...' Ian Parmeter, Research Scholar, Middle East Studies, Australian National University also thinks that the US President has some ways to go before he can think of getting a Nobel Peace Prize.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pushback against Trump's claims of mediating the India-Pakistan conflict, and Trump's 'airbrushing' of Qatar's role in the mediating the Rwanda-DRC conflict, Parmeter told The Conversation, "Trump isn’t there yet."

'Absolutely out of the question' Another expert, Asle Sveen, a Nobel Peace Prize historian, told Reuters that the US President had no chance of winning the prestigious award.

"Winning the Nobel Peace Prize for Donald Trump is absolutely out of the question and the reason is mainly… he says he hates seeing people being killed but now he’s supporting the ongoing genocide in Gaza," Sveen said, adding, "He has also received on the red carpet in Alaska another war criminal, [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and has refused to put stress on Putin’s war in Ukraine, in reality prolonging the war in Ukraine."

“Admiring dictators like he does, is also against the idea behind the Nobel Peace Prize,” she said.

Not a 'peaceful president' Nina Graeger, the director the Peace Research Institute in Oslo, is also not convinced of the US President's chances.

"He has withdrawn the US from the World Health Organization and from the Paris Accord on climate, he has initiated a trade war on old friends and allies," Graeger told Reuters, adding, "That is not exactly what we think about when we think about a peaceful president or someone who really is interested in promoting peace."

'...despite a brutal record' Henrik Syse, a former member of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, highlighted that sometimes people have received the coveted award despite a dubious track record, but added that there were caveats.

"Sometimes people have received the Peace Prize despite a brutal record, an authoritarian record, a background where they’ve contributed to evil, or at least wrongdoing," Syse told Reuters.

Citing the example of F W de Klerk, the last apartheid-era leader of South Africa who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize alongside Nelson Mandela in 1993, Syse said, "But they had explicitly seen the things that they had contributed to were wrong, and therefore took the steps necessary to correct these wrongs."

'We don't like it' The deputy leader of Norwegian Nobel Committee, Asle Toje, also didn't mince words when it came to Trump's open lobbying for the award.

"These types of influence campaigns have a rather more negative effect than a positive one. Because we talk about it on the committee. Some candidates push for it really hard and we do not like it," Toje said.