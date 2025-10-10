Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Who are the contenders for the prestigious honour besides Donald Trump?

With the Nobel Peace Prize set to be announced on Friday, October 10, the question on everyone's mind is: Will US President Donald Trump win the prestigious award? And, if not Trump, then who?

As the announcement draws near, we take a look at some of the front-runners for this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

Contenders for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize: This year, there are 338 nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize, including 244 individuals and 94 organizations.

While the names of the nominees are kept secret for 50 years as per the statutes of the Nobel Foundation, that has not stopped speculation about the winner, especially given Trump's assertions about him being worthy of the prize.

Despite the US President's repeated declarations that he is deserving of the honour, experts remain skeptical, with many suggesting that other individuals and organizations are more realistic picks.

Who are the front-runners? There appears to be no clear front-runner for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, but there is speculation surrounding a few high-profile contenders, including:

- Yulia Navalnaya: The widow of deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia is considered to be a favourite given her long-standing advocacy for human rights and democracy in Russia. Following Navalny's death, Yulia stepped forward as a prominent human rights and democracy advocate, and a prize for Navalny's widow would be considered to be a strong rebuke to authoritarianism.

- Sudan's Emergency Response Rooms (ERRs): A collection of grassroots organizations, these ERRs are also considered a top contender for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for their unrelenting courage in carrying out humanitarian work amid the devastating civil war in the African nation. Made up of thousands of volunteers, Sudan's ERRs have been providing essential aid in the war-torn nation such as food, medicine, and shelter in what has been described to be one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

- International Courts of Justice: Both the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) are seen as strong contenders for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, particularly for their role in upholding international law in a period of widespread global conflict. The UN's main judicial body, the ICJ, has been a prominent figure over the past year for its hearings on accusations of a genocide in Gaza, while the ICC has issued arrest warrants for leaders accused of war crimes, including against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

- Media freedom organizations: In a year that has been deadly for reporters, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) have frequently come into the limelight for their efforts to preserve and safeguard freedom of expression, something the Nobel Committee considers a pre-requisite for democracy and peace. From war-torn Sudan to Gaza, these organizations have been vocal in highlighting the an increasingly global clamp down against freedom of speech, and Nobel to either of these organizations would be seen as a powerful message backing the fourth pillar of democracy.

- United Nations (UN) agencies: Two UN agencies are also considered strong contenders for this year's prize, including the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). While the UNRWA's role in providing aid to war-torn and aid-starved Gaza has been for humanitarian efforts (despite controversies), the UNHCR could also be considered for its work to address global displacement problems.

- Doctors Without Borders: Known as the Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Doctors Without Borders won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1999 "in recognition of the organization's pioneering humanitarian work on several continents" and could be a strong contender for this year's prize as well, given their commitment to providing medical assistance in some of the world's most dangerous conflict zones. This year, the organization has been in the spotlight for its continued operations in war-torn Gaza. Further, the organization's work in providing medical aid in over 70 countries also contributes to MSF being a strong contender.

- The Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF): Founded in 1915 by suffragettes from 12 countries, the WILPF was one of the world's first peace organizations and has since played a significant role over the years in major peace efforts, including the establishment of the United Nations in 1945 and lobbying for nuclear disarmament. Even today, when women continue to be excluded from formal peace processes, a Nobel to WILPF would acknowledge its long-standing mission to promote peace, and would carry special significance, given that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security, a landmark resolution that was drafted with support from the WILPF.

- Climate activist Greta Thunberg: A perennial candidate for a Nobel Peace Prize, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has not only been a symbol of the global fight against climate change, but has also been one of the global voices speaking for war-torn Gaza and the need for humanitarian aid to its people.