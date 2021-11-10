Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Pakistani Taliban for campaigning for girls' education, got married in a small ceremony in Birmingham, England. Malala announced her marriage on Twitter by writing, "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser (Malik) and I tied the knot to be partners for life". Malala has given no other information about her husband apart from his first name. However, according to Dawn News, Asser Malik is a general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board's High Performance Centre.

She tied the knot at her home in the presence of her family, and she further wrote, "We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead". A nikkah ceremony is the first step in an Islamic marriage.

Malala wore a tea pink outfit paired with simple jewellery. Her husband wore a simple suit and matched his tie to her outfit. Malala's father Ziauddin Yousafzai also posted on Twitter about the news. "It is beyond words. Toor Pekai and I are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Alhamdulillah," he wrote on twitter.

It is beyond words. Toor Pekai and I are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude.

Alhamdulillah. https://t.co/9OwHyUOG6W — Ziauddin Yousafzai (@ZiauddinY) November 9, 2021

Her friend also posted pictures featuring a beaming Malala.

Asser also posted a picture on Instagram.





At 15, Malala was shot in the head by militants from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, an offshoot of the Afghan Taliban, in her hometown in the Swat valley while on a school bus in 2012.

She recovered after months of treatment at home and abroad before co-writing a best-selling memoir titled "I am Malala."

Malala was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize as a 17-year-old in 2014, sharing the award with Kailash Satyarthi, children's rights activist.

She graduated from the University of Oxford with a degree in philosophy, politics, and economics last year. Now, the 24-year-old, advocates for girls' education with her non-profit Malala Fund, has invested $2 million in Afghanistan. She has also signed a deal with Apple TV that will see her produce dramas and documentaries that focus on women and children.

